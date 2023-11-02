GRANITE CITY - Granite City senior libero Raegan Shrum “grew tremendously as a player in the past two seasons,” the Warriors’ Head Girls Volleyball Coach Grace Hurst said this week.

“Number 11 was a very consistent player for this team,” the coach said.

Raegan Shrum is a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for the Warriors.

Coach Hurst continued and said Raegan was able to hold together the back row with serve receive and defense all season long.

“Everyone knew she was going to go out there and do her job, but also give energy to her teammates,” the coach explained. “She was one of the captains this year and showed great leadership with her play and communication every single day.”

Again, congratulations to Shrum for her honor as a Stillwater Senior Living Female Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

