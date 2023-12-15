GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department's Investigative Division, along with the Madison County Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant on Dec. 13, 2023, in the 1600 block of Poplar Street in Granite City. Granite City Police said at this time the following individual was taken into custody and is identified as Ron L. Lott, 49, of the 1600 block of Poplar Street, Granite City.

Lott’s case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office and he was charged with the following charges:

CT 1: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 1 felony)

CT 2: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

CT 3: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

Article continues after sponsor message

CT 4: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

CT 5: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

Lott was also charged in a second case by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office with:

CT 1: Unlawful Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Class X felony) (Enhanced 12-50 years IDOC)

Lott’s warrants were presented to the Honorable Judge Slemer and he was remanded to the custody of the jail of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. Lott is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No further information will be disclosed regarding either case against Lott.

More like this: