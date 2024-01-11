DeKALB - Northern Illinois University announces its fall 2023 Dean's List students. To earn this distinction, students must meet a minimum semester grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale in the College of Engineering and Engineering Technology or a minimum of 3.75 on a 4.0 scale in the colleges of Business, Education, Health and Human Sciences, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Visual and Performing Arts.

Students from your area who achieved this honor include:

MaKena Mueller, of Granite City, who is majoring in Acting. Mueller is a graduate of Granite City Senior High School.

