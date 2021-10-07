GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man - 18-year-old George Garcia - faces Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Arson charges after a Chain of Rocks Road incident that occurred on Monday, October 4, 2021.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Major Jeff Connor said at approximately 9:33 p.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call to a mobile home structure fire located at 3120 West Chain of Rocks Road. When deputies arrived, they discovered subjects had escaped the fire. Initial statements from witnesses and the occupants indicated that the fire was started intentionally.

"Additionally, the occupants were purposely barricaded in the residence from the exterior. Specifically, there were two adult occupants and one juvenile occupant who escaped with minor injuries. While assessing the scene and gathering preliminary information, it was determined that a physical altercation occurred between the suspect and the homeowner who returned home and saw the suspect barricading the trailer entrance. Patrol deputies quickly located the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect had been residing at the trailer for several weeks."

Major Connor said an investigation immediately ensued. Madison County detectives developed information and sufficient evidence to bring forth criminal charges to arrest the individual. These facts were presented to the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office.

As a result, the Madison County State's Attorney’s Office charged the following individual:

George Garcia

Male Age 18

3210 West Chain of Rocks Road

Granite City, Illinois

with the following charges:

Count 1: Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Count 2: Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Count 3: Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Count 4: Aggravated Arson (Class X Felony)

The bond was set at $750,000 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. The defendant remains at the Madison County Jail in lieu of bond.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s was also instrumental in the investigation.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

