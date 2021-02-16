DECATUR - The Millikin wrestling team won its second straight College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Wrestling Championship on February 13 at the Carver Center in Rock Island.

DJ Millett (Granite City, H.S.) finished in second at 133 pounds falling in the Championship match to Robbie Precin of North Central 6-3.

Millikin had four individual champions and had five other wrestlers earn All-Conference honors including four second place finishers. Millikin scored 153.5 followed by North Central 146.5 and Augustana at 100.5 points. Big Blue senior Bradan Birt (Epworth, Iowa, Western Dubuque H.S.) was the Most Outstanding Wrestler.

