ST. LOUIS – On May 24th the fourteen finalists of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition competed in a televised event broadcast on Nine PBS. Students vied for $50,000 in college scholarships, cash awards and special prizes. A full list of prizes and winners along with official event information can be found on the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation’s website. This year’s competition winners were revealed at the conclusion of the Nine PBS broadcast.

$8,000 First place prizeunderwritten by Ameren Corporation Charitable Trust

Troy Staten, Vocalist

McCluer High School

Performing “Not My Father’s Son” from the musical Kinky Boots (photo attached).



$6,000 Second place prize underwritten by John Russell

Aubory Bugg, Vocalist & Guitarist

Granite City High School

Performing “If You Were Rain” by Stephen Day

$4,000 Third place prizeunderwritten by Sally Johnston

Ultralight Beam, Contemporary Dancers

Amani Goodson (Parkway North High School), Amiyah Harlan (Parkway Central High School),

Amaiya Knuckles-Johnson and Ravyn Stubblefield (Hazelwood Central High School),

Amiyah McClure (University City High School) and Anijah Warlick (Cardinal Ritter College Prep)

Performing to “Ultralight Beam” by Kanye West

The $1,000 cash Audience Choice Award went to singer Lucy Schene from Kirkwood High School (Additional photos available upon request.)

The panel of judges are performing arts professionals with careers spanning film, the recording industry, television and Broadway. They judged the acts on interpretation, stage presence, technical ability and originality. Each of the finalists’ acts were filmed on stage at the Fabulous Fox stage for this special program. The professionally produced show was written and directed by Tony Parise (Broadway actor, dancer, director, and choreographer). Acts were also advised by musical director Stephen Neale, and choreographer Yvonne Meyer Hare (Professional Dance Center).

Immediately following the broadcast, viewers were invited to view a special After-Party streamed on Nine PBS Facebook Live, where they voted for the winner of the $1,000 cash Audience Choice Award. The After-Party was hosted by Christina Jones (2017 St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Winner) who announced additional special awards and prizes. DemBari Taneh (2020 winner of the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition) returned to perform a freestyle hip hop dance. After his performance, Taneh announced the 2021 winner of the Audience Choice Award to close out the celebration.

Nine PBS will rebroadcast the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition Finals on Saturday, May 29 at 3 pm, and Sunday, May 30, 9:30 am and 2 pm. The Competition will also be available to stream online at ninepbs.org/teentalent. The after-party is still available to stream on the Nine PBS Facebook page. This special presentation was supported by Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation, providing the opportunity for the Final Competition to continue.

Pre-registration for the 12th Annual St. Louis Teen Talent Competition is now open. Additional information about this event and other programs can be found at the Foundation’s website.

Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation fosters, promotes, and encourages young people in the

St. Louis region to discover and participate in the joy and wonder of live performances.

In addition to the St. Louis Teen Talent Competition, the Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation also produces a variety of other performing arts programs that focus on youth including Kids’ Night at the Fabulous Fox, Broadway Master Classes, Educational Encores, Audition Workshops,

and is a producing partner of the St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards.

