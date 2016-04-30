GRANITE CITY – Granite City's track teams used the occasion of their inaugural Warrior Relays meet to honor their seniors who will be graduating in a few short weeks Friday afternoon.

The Warriors had some good performances on the day as well, both on the girls and boys sides, as they won the boys competition on the day and finished fourth in the girls meet.

The boys results saw Granite finish first with 148 points, with Highland taking second at 132, Alton third at 124, Madison fourth at 50 and Marquette Catholic fifth at six; O'Fallon won the girls meet with 128 points, with Jersey second at 105, Mascoutah third at 89, the Warriors fourth at 78, Highland fifth at 73, Madison sixth at 32 and Marquette seventh at 13.

“We had a great meet and it was our first scored meet with a win this year,” said Warrior coach Tom Miller. “It was an outstanding day; the girls won both the 4x(100) and 4x(200), and with low numbers, they still got fourth place and had a great meet.

“The boys had an outstanding meet; they got a lot of first places and some seconds and thirds too. Andrea Hyde stood out for sure; she ran a hand-held 11.76 (in the 100 meters) .”

The Warriors had been coming off Thursday's rain-delayed Madison County large-school meet in Edwardsville, and while it was a difficult task, “it worked out because some kids stepped up and got to run,” Miller said.

“We did pretty well overall,” said Redbird boys coach Jeff White. “We ran very well in all the relays; the (freshman-sophomore teams) won both of their relays – it's really nice to see the young guys go out there, run the times and get medals.”

Like the Warriors, the Redbirds were coming off Thursday's Madison County meet. “It's not ideal to go two days in a row,” White said, “but at the same time, at the end of May, if you're up at state (the state track meet in Charleston), you've gotta go two days in a row. It's a great experience for the kids to kind of learn how to deal with that soreness, push through and be mentally tough; I thought we did a great job of that.”

“I'm very happy,” said Panther coach Megan Taake. “Our 4x(100) team got a PR for this season and 4x(400) got a PR; we were 11-hundredths of a second off their school record; all of those are great results. The team meeting afterwards (at the conclusion of the meet), I asked, 'who PRed today?'; multiple kids had their hands up, so it was good competition for the night.

“With (the Mississippi Valley Conference meet) coming up, we've got a couple of things we're looking forward to (the MVC meet will be held in Waterloo).”

Here's the results involving area athletes on the day; field event relays took the top three results from teams taking part in those events:

BOYS

LONG JUMP RELAY: Alton, first (54-9.5); Granite City, third (50-11); Marquette, fifth (32-1.75)

TRIPLE JUMP RELAY: Granite City, first (108-4); Alton, fourth (62-19)

HIGH JUMP RELAY: Granite City, first (19-0); Alton, third (5-10)

POLE VAULT RELAY: Granite City, second (25-6)

SHOT PUT RELAY: Alton, first (136-3); Granite City, second (100-3)

DISCUS THROW RELAY: Alton, first (411-1.5); Granite City, second (348-9.5)

4X1,600 RELAY: Granite City, first (18:03.1); Alton, second (18:07.6)

4X110 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: Granite City, first (1:11.3)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Alton, first (1:36.10); Marquette, fourth (2:00.46)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Granite City, first (3:40.04); Alton, third (3:56.75); Marquette, fifth (4:29.44)

1,600 METERS: Andrew O'Keefe, Granite City, first (4:50.56); Ben Nikonowicz, Granite City, third (4:57.75); Moehn, Marquette, sixth (5:40.73)

4X100 RELAY: Alton, first (42.74); Granite City, second (45.40); Marquette, fifth (47.06)

300 HURDLE RELAY: Granite City, first (2:09.06)

100 METERS: Dobbins, Alton, second (10.96); Stegall, Alton, third (11.03); Williba, Granite City, fourth (11.49)

4X800 RELAY: Alton, first (9:05.18); Granite City, third (9:40.47)

Article continues after sponsor message

4X200 RELAY: Alton, first (1:31.47); Granite City, second (1:33.53); Marquette, fifth (1:38.87)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Alton, first (3:42.50); Granite City, third (3:57.76); Marquette, fourth (4:22.92)

4X400 RELAY: Granite City, first (3:27.23); Alton, third (3:31.26)

GIRLS

LONG JUMP RELAY: Granite City, second (36-10.75); Jersey, third (35-5.25)

TRIPLE JUMP RELAY: Jersey, first (83-5.5)

HIGH JUMP RELAY: Jersey, second (13-8); Marquette, third (4-10)

SHOT PUT RELAY: Jersey, second (97-3); Granite City, fourth (27-5)

DISCUS THROW RELAY: Granite City, third (200-10)

4X1,600 RELAY: Granite City, fourth (24:52); Jersey, fifth (27:45)

4X100 SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY: Jersey, second (1:25.33)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X200 RELAY: Jersey, second (1:59.98)

SPRINT MEDLEY RELAY: Marquette, fourth (2:03.29); Jersey, sixth (2:04.29)

1,600 METERS: Kori Nesbit, Granite City, first (5:53.16); Nerle, Jersey, second (5:57.63); Grace, Jersey, third (5:59.20); Williams, Granite City, fourth (6:03.70)

4X100 RELAY: Granite City, first (48.98); Jersey, fifth (53.90); Marquette, seventh (59.96)

100 METERS: Hyde, Granite City, first (11.76); Jones, Granite City, third (12.56)

4X800 RELAY: Jersey, third (11:13.03); Granite City, fourth (13:51.22)

4X200 RELAY: Granite City, first (1:45.93); Jersey, fifth (1:59.52)

FRESHMAN-SOPHOMORE 4X400 RELAY: Jersey, fourth (4:59.59)

4X400 RELAY: Jersey, first (4:09.98); Granite City, fourth (4:38.84); Marquette, fifth (4:44.21)

SEE VIDEO BELOW:

More like this: