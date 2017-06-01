Travis StevensonGRANITE CITY - A suspect in recent rural Granite City burglary and trailer theft case is in custody of the Madison County Sheriff's Department.

On Friday, May 26, 2017, a trailer reported stolen from a business in rural Granite City, Illinois, and was recovered in the City of Madison, Illinois.

The recovery lead investigators to Travis S. Stevenson, who was taken into custody in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.

Stevenson was charged with six separate felony offenses in connection with the event to include four (4) counts of burglary and two (2) counts of offenses relating to motor vehicle, Madison County Sheriff's Office said.

Stevenson remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

