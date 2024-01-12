GRANITE CITY - The Granite City teachers union, formally The Granite City Federation of Teachers, has officially changed their name.

In an effort to recognize all of the hard working professionals in Granite City Community Unit School District #9, Local 743 has voted to change their official name to The Granite City Federation of Educational Professionals.

The 100-year old local represents social workers, guidance counselors, nurses, school psychologists, speech pathologists, in addition to teachers.

"Our 400+ membership realizes that there are a multitude of professionals that are here to service all of the students in the Granite City School District. It is important to us that our organization is a reflection of all of our members, including our local's official name," said Chuck Noud, Local 743 President. “As the needs of students grow, the role of all professionals in education must expand to make sure that all necessary supports are in place to ensure student success. Along with the other labor unions in GCSD 9, the Granite City Federation of Educational Professionals, Local 743, is ready to continue to meet those needs."

The name change was voted on at the January 2024 general membership meeting and will take effect immediately.

