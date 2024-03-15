GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School had 10 students earn Academic Honors from College Board, as announced on Friday.

The National Recognition Programs are four programs that celebrate the strong academic performance of rural area, Black, Indigenous and Latino students. Because of the success of the National Recognition Programs, a fifth program will be added this fall: the National First-Generation Recognition Program.

The following student were recognized from GCHS: Trenton Clutts, Armando Hernandez, Elijah Kolb, Savannah Kujawa, Cleison Miranda-Gomez, Dave Patel, Noelle Richey, Emilee Saggio, Fred SanSoucie and Hector Villa.

College Board is honoring 72,000 students nationwide who met the academic criteria and belonged to an underrepresented student group in the 2022-23 academic year. This was the first year that students could apply for the award on BigFuture. It has resulted in a 16% increase in the number of students awarded compared to the previous year.

Students must meet these criteria to qualify:

Have a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Earn PSAT/NMSQT® or PSAT™ 10 assessment scores that are within the top 10% of test takers in each state for each award program or earn a score of 3 or higher on 2 or more AP® Exams.

Attend school in a rural area or small town, or identify as African American or Black, Hispanic or Latino, or Indigenous or Native.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

