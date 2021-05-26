GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union employees show their support for the Granite City Alumni Association through their Growing Community Schools jean program. The Growing Community Schools program is funded by GCS employees who make monthly, monetary donations out of their own pockets to a local school organization.

By donating $15 or more to a specific organization, GCS employees are able to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during that month. GCAA was the designated organization in the month of May for GCS Credit Union’s Growing Community Schools jean program. With the support of their staff, GCS proudly raised $855 for Granite City Alumni Association! GCAA is fundraising for specific and achievable projects and scholarships on a wish list generated by Granite City School District #9 staff, coaches, and teachers in the hope to improve the community. In the past, GCAA updated the GCHS Shot Put Pit giving these athletes a winning field for future competitions.

GCS Credit Union is hoping to fill the needs of future projects, such as the Veteran's Museum at the High School and KIBO Robot Kits at the Elementary Schools. Our Growing Community Schools Program is built to help students within our own communities.

GCS Credit Union is spreading kindness from city to city and making a difference from school to school. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

