GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame dates back to 1987, and you can now find a historical archive on the Granite City Alumni Association website.

There is information on the Sports Hall of Fame selection criteria, selection procedure and one page for each of the 17 induction classes – with individuals, special recognition and teams. Use the drop down menu in the top navigation bar to access various years.

GC Sports HOF Website:granitecityalumni.org/gcsportshalloffame

The Granite City Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting its 18th class in 2021, with an announcement of the honorees this summer.

For more information about Granite City Sports Hall of Fame, visit: granitecityalumni.org.

