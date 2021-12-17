GRANITE CITY - Junior boys center back Brady Smallie had a very good season at Granite City High School, scoring five goals for the Warriors as the team finished 11-9-2 in the 2021 season.

Smallie set an example for the team by being named one of its captains and was one of the team's hardest workers, both on and off the pitch.

For his efforts during the past season, Smallie has been named the school's Stillwater Senior Living male Athlete of the Month.

Smallie, who plays for head coach Ryan Reeves, was also an honorable mention on the 2020 All-Sectional team during this past spring's abbreviated season and has been playing the sport since a young age.

"I started playing soccer when I was five years old," Smallie said. "I love the energy and fast pace of every game. Each team we play has a different strategy, and as a center back, I enjoy watching that play and figuring out the best way to counterattack."

Smallie thanked his family for their support and their encouragement as a player over the years.

"I am lucky to have a very supportive extended family who always shows up for my games," Smallie said, "but I would like to give a special thank you to my parents, brothers and sister. They have always cheered for me on and off the field, my personal hype squad."

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

The lessons Smallie has learned in sports have helped him tremendously in developing his personality and character, and have also afforded him opportunities he otherwise would have never had.

"Sports has connected me with people I probably would not have otherwise met," Smallie said. "I am lucky to be surrounded by coaches and teammates who motivate me to improve my game and become a stronger leader."

Smallie is also a very successful student at GCHS, currently enrolled in the secondary honors program and currently carries a 5.3-grade point average. He's also a member of the school's Student Council, Varsity Club and Yearbook Club.

Outside of school and soccer, Smallie enjoys playing golf with his brothers Carter and Bennett, and in fact, played for the Warriors' boys golf team in the fall of 2020 when soccer was moved to the spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has since become a rarity, in that he'll play five varsity sports for GCHS, playing on both the golf and soccer teams, and also on the Warriors' swimming, hockey and baseball teams.

"This school year will be the first time I have played five varsity sports," Smallie said. "In 2020, our soccer season was moved to the spring, which gave me the opportunity to play golf for the high school. I picked up clubs for the first time the week before tryouts, and I was immediately obsessed. I am very thankful for my soccer coach, coach Reeves, and golf coach, coach (Jeff) Ridenour, for being so flexible this year and allowing me to participate in both sports again."

As for college, Smallie hasn't yet decided on what sport he'll play or which school he'll attend, but plans to major in agricultural engineering.

Riverbender.com's Athlete of the Month program is made possible by the generosity of our sponsors and the cooperation of our area high schools. This is a great accomplishment and one to be very proud of. Please join us in congratulating this young athlete. We at Riverbender.com wish you continued success in your future!

More like this: