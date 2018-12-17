SEE GRANITE CITY SHOP WITH A COP GALLERY:

GRANITE CITY - Every year, the Granite City Police Department officers look forward to the Shop With a Cop event in the community.

Sunday, 25 children were transported for a shopping experience they won’t ever forget at the Granite City Wal-Mart store.

The children were able to spend funds raised for the event on toys and clothes for Christmas.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and help in allowing us to do this with al the great donations they gave for the Shop With a Cop event,” Granite City Police Lt. Nick Novacich said. “This is an event we always look forward to doing each year and one of those things that brings extreme joy for everybody involved. We love seeing the kids and officers’ faces when they work together. It's something we hold very close to our hearts and we love spending time with the kids and being involved in the community.”

