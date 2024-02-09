Granite City School District Expand Horizons For Students With National Performers
GRANITE CITY - Granite City School District continues to expand horizons for students in the arts field with some dynamic performers for their children in multiple grade levels this past week.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students and staff enjoyed a pair of performances by Beyond Measure Dance, LLC called "Africa to America" on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, as part of a celebration of #BlackHistoryMonth at Prather Pre-K/Kindergraten Center.
The Dancers delivered a dynamic performance involving the history, culture, language and creation of three dance styles: West African, Jazz Swing and Hip Hop.
Through the use of song, dance, and poetry written by the creator, Alicia “Sunshine” Gbaho, students participated in an educational and interactive celebration.
Memorable Day At Coolidge Junior High With National Jazz Artists
It was a memorable day for Granite City School and Coolidge Junior High band students at Coolidge Junior High School who joined national jazz artists Michael Dease and Bijon Watson for a great morning of jazz education and performance.
Jazz St. Louis’ Artist Residency Program brings professional jazz artists and educators to St. Louis for an entire week.
During that week, the artists travel throughout the Metro area conducting masterclasses and clinics with groups of middle and high school musicians, performing for large groups of elementary students, and presenting concerts in the community.
More like this: