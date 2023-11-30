GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Community Unit School District #9 Board of Education unanimously voted Wednesday to extend an offer to Dr. Don Harris to serve as the next Superintendent of Schools, with his term beginning on July 1, 2024Harris will replace Stephanie M. Cann, who is retiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year after serving GCSD9 for four years.

"We are pleased to share this exciting news. Dr. Harris has demonstrated impressive qualifications and dedication throughout his career, and we believe that his continued leadership in the role of superintendent will be an asset to our district as we continue to progress," said GCSD9 Board President Tallin Curran. "We are confident that his expertise will contribute positively to our future."

Harris, a 1994 Granite City High School graduate, has spent the past 26 years in education, including the last 19 years as an administrator. He is currently in his fourth year as Principal at Lake Educational Support Services Center (ESSC) in Granite City.

Harris spent seven years as a physical education teacher in the Hazelwood School District prior to his first administrative position as principal at Sorento PreK-8 Attendance Center in Sorento, Ill. He spent the next 14 years working at the Granite City Board Office, including the last 13 as Director of Student Services, prior to his current role at Lake.

Harris earned his bachelor of arts degree in physical education from Blackburn University in 1998, and earned a master of science in Educational Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2003.

He went on to receive his education specialist degree in Educational Administration from SIUE in 2019 and a Doctor of Education in Educational Administration from SIUE in 2021.

Dr. Harris continues to serve as Principal of Lake while also beginning to transition into his new role.

"We are grateful to have Superintendent Cann assisting with this transition, and we thank her for her continued service as she completes her final school year with GCSD9," Curran added. "Together, we will build on our achievements and continue to provide an excellent education for all our students."

