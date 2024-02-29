GRANITE CITY - The City of Granite City is looking for firefighters and police officers to join their ranks this spring.

With competitive benefits and starting salaries over $50,000, both the Fire Department and the Police Department hope to bring in several applicants. Like a lot of communities, the City noted that they are facing staffing shortages and so they are eager to grow their teams.

“Join the Granite City family and join our police or fire department! Make a difference in your community!” the City said in a press release. “Despite the nationwide decline in applications, now is the time to step up and serve. As a member of our team, you'll have the opportunity to positively impact lives, uphold justice, and ensure the safety of our city.”

Applications must be submitted by 4 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2024. Both jobs offer education incentives, family medical coverage, a pension and 11 paid holidays. You will receive comprehensive training within a supportive work environment.

To apply to the Police Department, you must have an associate’s degree or 64 hours in an accredited college or institution. You must be at least 21 and you will be required to pass a physical fitness test, a written test, a character background check, a polygraph test, and a psychological and medical exam.

After one year of probation on the police force, the salary increases to over $74,000 and will continue to rise over time. Special assignment opportunities are also available. For more information about applying to the Police Department, call 618-971-6743.

To apply to the Fire Department, you must have a high school diploma or equivalent. You must be at least 21 and you need to possess a current EMT certification as well as a Power Test Card or a CPAT card at the time of the job offer.

There are different pay ranges for paramedics and EMTs, but both increase after one year. For more information about applying to the Fire Department, call Commissioner Chairman Larry Gavilsky at 618-971-6743 or Bonnie Dickerson at 618-877-6114.

Both jobs require applicants to live in Madison County or in a county that borders Madison County, including those in Missouri. For more information about each job and how to apply, click here.

“Apply today to take the first step towards a rewarding career in law enforcement and fire service,” the City said. “Granite City needs dedicated individuals like you to help keep our community safe and secure for all.”





