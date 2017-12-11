GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department continues a search for a person who performed an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Iowa Street at 9:09 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The Granite City Police Department said it responded to the 1400 block of Iowa St. in reference to an armed robbery which had just occurred on Dec. 10. During the investigation, the officers were able to locate the suspect driving on Illinois Route 3 toward Interstate 270. The officers attempted to stop the suspect at which time the suspect fled.

A vehicle pursuit ensued and the suspect was ultimately able to exit their vehicle and the fled from officers on foot.

The Granite City Police said at this no one has been apprehended regarding this matter. No one was injured and no property was lost during the pursuit.

"At this time the case in under investigation," the Granite City Police said.

