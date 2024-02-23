GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department provided information about a response at 12:17 a.m. on Feb. 23, 2024, in the area of Leonard Avenue at Myrtle Avenue about a caller who reported hearing gunshots.

The Granite City Police said upon arrival, officers encountered a subject who had sustained at least one gunshot wound which is non-life threatening.

"A person of interest has been identified throughout this investigation," Major Gary Brooks, assistant chief of police of the Granite City Police Department said. "This investigation is currently ongoing and no further information will be released at this time."

