GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 1:30 a.m. on April 6 at 7-Eleven at 1151 Niedringhaus Ave. in Granite City.

Police said the suspect was a black male, dressed in all dark clothing, who was armed with a handgun.

"No one was injured during the crime," Granite City Police said. "Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Granite City Police Department. No further information is available at this time."

Contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111 if you have any information in regard to this criminal act.

