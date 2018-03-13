GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is currently investigating an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking that occurred at 379 West Pontoon Road. The incident occurred on the parking lot of a local business and was committed by at least two unknown black males.

During the incident, the suspects approached a female and ordered her at gun point to turn over the keys to the vehicle she was driving. The suspects then took the victim’s vehicle (being a blue in color 2017 Ford F-150 bearing Missouri registration 2UW567) and fled the scene in it along with vehicle they initially approached her in (being a black in color Ford four door hatchback SUV). Photos of the suspect vehicle have been attached to this press release.

At this time the Granite City Police Department has no additional information regarding this incident. The Granite City Police Department is asking for any information anyone may have regarding this matter. If anyone has information, please contact the Granite City Police Department at 618-877-6111.

