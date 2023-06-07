GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department is investigating a traffic crash where one individual lost their life Tuesday night in the 3500 block of Nameoki Road.

Major Nick Novacich provided this statement from the Granite City Police about the accident: "This is an ongoing investigation that our officers will be working on for some time. We have one suspect in custody and we are not looking for any other suspects.

"We at GCPD would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the individual who lost their life and offers our support to them in their time of need."

Novacich said that no other information about the crash could be released at this time.

