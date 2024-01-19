GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Police Department has something to express pride about today as it announces a remarkable 15-percent decrease in overall crime rates.

Granite City Chief of Police Nick Novacich said this positive trend is a testament to the dedicated efforts of law enforcement officers and collaborative initiatives within the community.

The latest statistics reveal a substantial decline in various categories of criminal activity, reflecting the commitment of the police force to ensuring the safety and well-being of our residents. Specifically, crimes such as Burglary are down over 27%, Larceny and other theft-related offenses are down over 23%, and Drug/Narcotic violations saw a decline of over 23% this past year. During this same time frame, arrests for Weapons Violations and Animal Cruelty have increased, which is a direct correlation to the commitment of this department to reduce violent crimes and crimes against animals.

The concerted efforts of officers, community engagement programs, and strategic crime prevention measures have played a pivotal role in achieving this significant milestone.

“We are thrilled to see the positive impact of our collective endeavors in making Granite City a safer place for everyone,” Novacich said. “This accomplishment reflects the hard work and dedication of our officers, as well as the support and cooperation of the City Administration and the community we serve.”

The Granite City Police Department remains steadfast in its commitment to proactive policing, community partnerships, and innovative strategies aimed at sustaining this positive trajectory. The collaborative approach between law enforcement, the City Administration, and residents has proven instrumental in fostering a safer environment for all.

As we celebrate this achievement, the Granite City Police Department remains focused on continuous improvement and innovation to address emerging challenges. The dedication to enhancing public safety remains at the forefront of our mission.

