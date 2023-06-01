Granite City Organizations Giving Back To Neighboring Community Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MADISON - Members of the Granite City Rotary Club, Granite City Police Department, Lebanon Rotary Club, and the City of Granite City spent the afternoon on Tuesday at World Wide Technology Raceway picking up trash along 203 in Madison prior to this weekend's NASCAR races. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip