MADISON - Members of the Granite City Rotary Club, Granite City Police Department, Lebanon Rotary Club, and the City of Granite City spent the afternoon on Tuesday at World Wide Technology Raceway picking up trash along 203 in Madison prior to this weekend's NASCAR races.

