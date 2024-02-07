GRANITE CITY - A Granite City Police officer was struck when a subject fired a gun at officers in the 2400 block of Delmar Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. The call to the Granite City Police Department came in at 10:08 p.m.

Granite City Police said upon arrival officers contacted a subject who fired a gun at officers and struck one officer. The officer struck in the gunfire sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result.

"Officers returned fire and the suspect fled from the scene of the incident," Major Gary Brooks said. "The suspect is still at large. Multiple agencies responded and are assisting with this investigation. There will be no further information released at this time."

Anyone with any information about the situation, please contact the Granite City Police Department at (618) 877-6111.

