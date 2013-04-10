A Madison County Court recently approved a $575,000 settlement in a wrongful death suit filed by a Granite City mother as a result of the stillbirth of her child.

The United States of America, on behalf of its agents Mark S. Wasserman, M.D. and the Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation, Inc., agreed to settle the wrongful death suit brought by Ammee Price, the mother and Administrator of the Estate of Christopher E. Price, Jr., her deceased son.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ammee Price, and her family, as a result of the stillbirth of her son who died at 38 weeks gestation. The case was filed and litigated by attorney Troy E. Walton, of the law firm Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Illinois (East St. Louis), pursuant to the Federal Tort Claims Act.

Mrs. Price alleged the United States government was responsible because its employee, Dr. Mark Wasserman, failed to appreciate, respond to and appropriately treat Mrs. Price’s diabetic condition during her pregnancy. Mrs. Price alleged these failures resulted in the stillbirth of her son on August 23, 2009.

“There is no amount of money that can ever compensate for the loss of a child, but we are pleased to have been able to assist this family with this tragic situation” said attorney Troy E. Walton, upon resolution of the case.

