GRANITE CITY - The newly remodeled Granite City MERS Goodwill location is hosting a reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning, which will be held shortly before the doors open at 9 a.m.

Improved parking and other improvements will greet customers when the store reopens just in time for the fall and Halloween seasons.

“The store has improved the parking for its customers for ease and safety as they move in and out of the busy location,” MERS Goodwill stated in a press release. “Goodwill also has enhanced its covered drive-through and added an extra dock to streamline the donation process and make it more convenient for shoppers.”

MERS Goodwill executives and staff will be on hand Thursday to celebrate the reopening and ribbon-cutting with members of the Granite City community.

The store will reopen with regular store hours of 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Donation hours will be Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

To find out more about MERS Goodwill, call (314) 241-3464 or visit mersgoodwill.org.

