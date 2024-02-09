GRANITE CITY - Granite City will host their third annual Mardi Gras celebration with a parade, block party and bar crawl on this Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at 29th and State Street in Granite City. It will end at Civic Park. The block party is scheduled for 2–5 p.m. at Civic Park, followed by a local bar crawl until 10 p.m.

Over 25 floats will participate in the parade. The block party will include several local food and drink vendors. Kids can check out crafts and snacks at Alligator Alley, a free attraction sponsored by Granite City Township. There will also be a live DJ and an ax-throwing booth for community members to enjoy.

“The block party is fun for the whole family and we cannot wait to celebrate with everyone,” the City of Granite City said in a Facebook post.

The bar crawl includes 17 bars in the area. Buses will be available to take participants to bars throughout the city, departing from City Hall at 5 p.m. and running until 10 p.m. Every bar will have drink specials and Granite City said there will be “a huge party” at every stop. For a full list of participating bars and vendors, visit the official The City of Granite City - Mardi Gras Facebook page.

“We are so thankful for this community and cannot wait to celebrate with you again!” the City said.

