GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man previously indicted on a charge of receiving child pornography now faces additional charges for crimes he allegedly committed while on pretrial bond, Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today.

David C. Hogue, 30, of Granite City, was originally charged in a one-count indictment with knowingly receiving, in September 2016, a video file containing child pornography. Subsequent to that indictment, on March 8, 2017, the U.S. District Court released Hogue on pretrial bond. The superseding indictment, filed on February 21, 2018, adds two new counts and alleges that Hogue committed additional crimes while released on bond. The superseding indictment adds a second count alleging that while on bond Hogue knowingly received another video file containing child pornography. The superseding indictment adds a third count alleging that while on bond Hogue attempted to destroy images, videos and files on his computer in an attempt to obstruct the FBI’s investigation into Hogue’s receipt of child pornography.

The receipt of child pornography offenses carry a mandatory minimum penalty of five years imprisonment up to a maximum of 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by not less than five years to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. The destruction of records offense is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, to be followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Hogue also faces up to ten years imprisonment for committing an offense while on pretrial bond in an existing case.

An indictment is a formal charge against a defendant. Under the law, a defendant is presumed to be innocent of a charge until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt to the satisfaction of a jury.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Christopher Hoell.

