GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City has been charged with six felony counts including an "armed habitual criminal" charge and more after police caught him selling narcotics out of his residence. He was also found to be in possession of multiple firearms, including one that was stolen, and reportedly had an extensive criminal history.

Anthony M. Taylor, 55, of Granite City, was charged with the following six counts: Armed Violence (Class X felony) Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X felony) Possession with intent or delivery of a controlled substance (Class X felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of weapons by a felon (Class 2 felony) Unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

A petition to deny Taylor’s pretrial release states that law enforcement officers received information Taylor was selling narcotics out of his Granite City residence when they discovered firearms and more.

“Officers conducted multiple controlled purchases with defendant and seized suspected cocaine,” the petition states. “Officers observed a hand-to-hand exchange of narcotics with defendant and confidential source.

“Officers secured and executed search warrants for residence and vehicle of defendant. Officers seized multiple firearms and suspected cocaine indicative of sales from residence and vehicle of defendant.”

The petition also states Taylor has an “extensive felony criminal history to include multiple felony convictions for drug related offenses.” It adds that he’s “currently on federal release for prior drug related conviction.”

According to court documents, some of the weapons seized from Taylor’s residence included a Taurus G2C 9mm handgun, a Ruger 9mm handgun, and a stolen Beretta handgun. He reportedly possessed these weapons after previously being convicted of unlawful delivery and possession of controlled substances in St. Clair County. More than 15 grams of cocaine were also found in Taylor’s possession.

Taylor’s case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. According to court documents, he was remanded to jail to be held until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

