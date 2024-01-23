GRANITE CITY - Joseph J. Nappier, 24, of Granite City, was charged with one count of domestic battery after attacking a household or family member with a knife on Jan. 12, 2024. Nappier has previously been convicted of violating orders of protection, according to Madison County court documents.

According to a petition to deny Nappier’s pretrial release, the victim reported Nappier “became intoxicated and aggressive” before he pushed them into a wall, causing them to cut their head. A witness reported “attempting to intervene in the attack and [observed] the defendant brandishing a knife. She was cut on the hand trying to stop the defendant from attacking [the victim].” The victim in this case also told officers she was concerned Nappier “is going to kill her.”

“Bethalto PD reports multiple calls to this residence for OP [Order of Protection] violations, disorderly conduct and disturbances involving the defendant,” the petition states, adding Nappier is currently on parole for a previous violation of an order of protection. “As a condition of that probation, he was to have no contact with the victim … he is unable to comply with orders of the court and poses an ongoing danger to the victim.”

Nappier faces a Class 4 felony for domestic battery, and court documents indicate he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

