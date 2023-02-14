MADISON - A Granite City victim has been identified after a single-vehicle crash in Madison on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.

Madison Police Chief Jeffery Bridick said the deceased man is identified as Sterling D. Harrell, 29. An autopsy was conducted, and the Madison Police Department is awaiting the official medical examiner’s report.

"Preliminary examination indicated that the cause of death was likely a gunshot wound to the head and blunt force trauma caused by the crash," the chief said. "He was airlifted to an area hospital, but the Madison Police Department was contacted by the St. Louis Medical Examiner's Officer and advised the victim succumbed at the hospital to his injuries.

A second male victim is still in an area hospital in stable condition and will not be identified at this time, added the chief.

The call to Madison Police came at approximately 5:43 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. The Madison Police Department responded to the intersection of Washington Avenue at 10th Street in Madison in reference to a single-vehicle crash.

The Madison Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division, and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Command are continuing the investigation.

Persons of interest have been identified and are being sought for questioning. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office has been contacted and updated on the status of the investigation.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison Police Department at (618) 876-4300.

