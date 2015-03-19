Eric Brown, 31, of 3000 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, Granite City, was charged on Wednesday in Madison County Circuit Court with a felony charge of attempted aggravated robbery, Madison County Sheriff John Lakin said.

At 5:54 p.m. on Tuesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Department responded to Curly’s Corner Market, 5527 Maryville Road, in rural Granite City in reference to a possible attempted robbery.

Deputies met with the store’s clerk, who told them an unknown subject approached the checkout counter, asking her who owned a particular vehicle that was parked on the parking lot of the business. The clerk told the subject that she could not open the register.

Article continues after sponsor message

The clerk told the subject that the vehicle belonged to another employee. The subject then demanded the keys to the car and the money out of the register. The clerk told the subject that she couldn’t open the register. At that point the subject leaned against the counter, placing his hand near his pocket and stated “Do you think this is a joke?” followed by “Do you want to get shot?”

As the event escalated the clerk said several customers entered the business. As the customers entered the business the subject changed his demeanor and stated, “I’m just joking.” The subject then attempted to purchase an alcoholic beverage with a credit card, which was declined. The subject then left without further incident, walking towards Sunny Shores Trailer Park.

The responding deputies developed information which led them to Eric Brown’s residence. Deputies were advised Brown matched the description of the suspect, and had recently moved into the area. Deputies located Brown inside the home and determined he was in fact the suspect in this incident. Deputies took Brown into custody and located a black in color pellet handgun in his pants pocket.

The felony warrant and information was issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set Brown’s bond at $80,000.00. Brown remains in the custody of the Madison County Jail.

More like this: