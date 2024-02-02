GRANITE CITY - A man from Granite City was recently charged with committing armed robbery at the Lam's Garden restaurant in Granite City, as well as illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Cordarell D. Rogers, 32, of Granite City, was charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Court documents state that on Jan. 27, 2024, Rogers allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency from a victim “by threatening the imminent use of force, while he carried on or about his person or was otherwise armed with a firearm.”

A petition to deny Rogers’ pretrial release describes the armed robbery as follows:

“Defendant was identified as the suspect who entered the Lam's Garden restaurant and robbed the clerk of U.S. currency at gunpoint. The defendant was identified by surveillance video of him fleeing in a nearby vehicle. He was arrested at his place of business, and officers located the firearm in his work locker. He admitted to the offense.

“He has a prior felony conviction and should not be in possession of firearms at all. He has out of state connections and poses a flight risk, in addition to posing an ongoing danger to the community.”

The firearm, a Sig Sauer Model P320 handgun, was reportedly in his possession illegally - he had previously been convicted of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon in Lexington County, OK on May 22, 2022.

In total, Rogers faces a Class X felony for armed robbery and a Class 2 felony for unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department, and court documents indicate Rogers was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

