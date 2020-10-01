GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man - Thomas E. Knowland - has been charged with Unlawful Vandalization Of A Gravestone, a Class 2 Felony, after a report of numerous burial headstones, grave markers and other property damaged at St. John's Cemetery in the 2900 block of Nameoki Road in Granite City on Sept. 17, 2020.

On 09/17/20, the Granite City Police Department responded to St. John’s Cemetery for the report and upon arrival officers found that the property was damaged beyond repair and would require replacements to the tune of thousands of dollars. At this time no suspect(s) were known and an investigation ensued into the matter.

Investigators with the Granite City Police Department conducted a thorough investigation into the case and a suspect was identified. On 09/29/20, the suspect was apprehended and the details of the case was presented to First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe of the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The aforementioned warrant was presented to the Honorable Judge Heflin who set the bail at $50,000 (10 percent applies). Knowland, 46, of the 2800 block of Indiana Avenue, Granite City, will remain in custody at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or extradition to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

"The Granite City Police Department would like to take this opportunity to thank our citizens for their concern and their patience in this matter," Detective Captain Nicholas P. Novacich said. "As always, we encourage our citizens to continue their support and assistance in protecting our community. If anyone has information regarding criminal activity in Granite City, please do not hesitate to contact us anonymously at (618) 219-HEAR (4327) or reach out to us on our Facebook page."

