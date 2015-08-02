Registration for Granite City Community School District #9 students for parents of children who plan on attending one or more of the following schools are welcome to attend any of two upcoming registration dates, including Aug. 5 and 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m: Granite City High School, Coolidge Junior High, Grigsby Intermediate, Frohardt, Maryville, Mitchell, Prather, Wilson and Worthen Elementary schools and the Early Childhood Center.

Kindergarden registration took place at the beginning of May 2015. If a student missed that registration, they are welcome to be registered at the all-district registration dates above.

Registration forms, district calendars, and school supply lists are available on www.gcsd9.net.

