GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School honored social worker Christy Dawson Thursday by distributing purple ribbons to be worn by students and staff throughout the day.

Dawson, 50, died peacefully on March 31 at her home. OBITUARY

"Christy Dawson was one of the kindest, caring, and considerate individuals someone could ever come across. Purple was Christy's favorite color, and this is a way in which we can honor her memory," said GCHS Principal Daren DePew. "Her impact on the lives of our students will be everlasting. We will miss her greatly as a school and a community."

Along with the ribbons, memory cards were available for students and staff to send a message to the family or write a note about Ms. Dawson. The cards were available in the high school atrium across from the main office.

Article continues after sponsor message

Ms. Dawson was a social worker for GCSD9 throughout her career, most recently at GCHS. She also worked for United Way of St. Louis and Big Brothers and Big Sisters early in her career. Ms. Dawson was honored to receive the "Those Who Excel" Award by the Illinois State Board of Education.

She graduated from GCHS in 1988 and Illinois State University in 1992 with a bachelor's degree in social work and philosophy. Ms. Dawson went on to earn a master's degree in social work from St. Louis University.

She was the daughter of John E. "Jack" and Sandra Dawson of Granite City and mother of Josephine "Josie" Dawson of Belleville.

A private service was held on Wednesday at St. John United Church of Christ, followed by burial at St. John UCC Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. John United Church of Christ, 2901 Nameoki Rd., Granite City, IL 62040 or The BJC Foundation for Hospice, P.O. Box 790369, St. Louis, MO 63179-9917.

More like this: