Granite City High School Announces 2024 Summer Sports Camp Schedule
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2024 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for baseball, boys basketball, cross country, football and girls volleyball.
GCHS Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by the Granite City High School coaching staff along with current players from the Warrior teams.
Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure, which are available in the main office at Granite City High School.
REGISTRATION: https://forms.gle/kzaUXchzgYrgjXoe7
Forms and money can be sent to:
Granite City High School
C/O Name of Head Coach
3148 Fehling Rd.
Granite City, IL. 62040
For more information, please contact each head coach:
Baseball - July 15-17 - $25
- K-4th Grade: 9-10:15 a.m.
5th-9th Grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
- Includes t-shirt
- Babe Champion Field
- Head Coach Scott Smallie
- scott.smallie@gcsd9.net
Boys Basketball - May 28-30 - $40
- Students entering 3rd-10th grade: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Includes t-shirt/lunch
- Memorial Gymnasium
- Head Coach Gerard Moore
- gerard.moore@gcsd9.net
Cross Country - July 29-Aug. 2 - $10
- Students entering 7th-12th grade: 6:30-8:30 a.m.
- Includes t-shirt
- William "Red" Schmitt Wrestling Complex
- Head Coach Aaron Werths
- aaron.werths@gcsd9.net
Football - July 11-13 - $15
- (July 11-12) 6:30-8 p.m. | (July 13) 9-10:30 a.m.
- Ages 8 to 15 years old
- Includes t-shirt/lunch
- Kevin Greene Field
- Head Coach Steve Roustio
- steve.roustio@gcsd9.net
Girls Volleyball - July 30-Aug. 1 - $30
- 9th-12th Grade: 4-6 p.m.
- 5th-8th Grade: 6-8 p.m.
- Includes t-shirt
- Memorial Gymnasium
- Head Coach Grace Hurst
- grace.hurst@gcsd9.net
Girls Basketball - TBA
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
