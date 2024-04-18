GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2024 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for baseball, boys basketball, cross country, football and girls volleyball.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GCHS Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by the Granite City High School coaching staff along with current players from the Warrior teams.

Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure, which are available in the main office at Granite City High School.

REGISTRATION: https://forms.gle/kzaUXchzgYrgjXoe7

Forms and money can be sent to:

Granite City High School

C/O Name of Head Coach

3148 Fehling Rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City, IL. 62040

For more information, please contact each head coach:

Baseball - July 15-17 - $25

  • K-4th Grade: 9-10:15 a.m.
    5th-9th Grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.
  • Includes t-shirt
  • Babe Champion Field
  • Head Coach Scott Smallie
  • scott.smallie@gcsd9.net

Boys Basketball - May 28-30 - $40

  • Students entering 3rd-10th grade: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Includes t-shirt/lunch
  • Memorial Gymnasium
  • Head Coach Gerard Moore
  • gerard.moore@gcsd9.net

Cross Country - July 29-Aug. 2 - $10

  • Students entering 7th-12th grade: 6:30-8:30 a.m.
  • Includes t-shirt
  • William "Red" Schmitt Wrestling Complex
  • Head Coach Aaron Werths
  • aaron.werths@gcsd9.net

Football - July 11-13 - $15

  • (July 11-12) 6:30-8 p.m. | (July 13) 9-10:30 a.m.
  • Ages 8 to 15 years old
  • Includes t-shirt/lunch
  • Kevin Greene Field
  • Head Coach Steve Roustio
  • steve.roustio@gcsd9.net

Girls Volleyball - July 30-Aug. 1 - $30

  • 9th-12th Grade: 4-6 p.m.
  • 5th-8th Grade: 6-8 p.m.
  • Includes t-shirt
  • Memorial Gymnasium
  • Head Coach Grace Hurst
  • grace.hurst@gcsd9.net

Girls Basketball - TBA

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this:

Mar 12, 2024 - Ames and Noud Named Among ISBE Award Winners

Mar 19, 2024 - Trailblazers Women’s Basketball Launching Girls Recreational League  

Mar 28, 2024 - Police Investigate: Granite City District 9 Superintendent Issues Statement About Weapon Incident

Nov 30, 2023 - Granite City School District 9 Names Dr. Don Harris As Superintendent

Nov 15, 2023 - Gayla Bennett Receives Excellence In Teaching Award

 