GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School has announced its 2024 Summer Camp Schedule with available camps for baseball, boys basketball, cross country, football and girls volleyball.

GCHS Camps are designed to instruct athletes on fundamental skills involved in their sport in a fun and enthusiastic atmosphere. Athletes will be divided by their grade level and skill level receiving individual instruction. These camps will be directed by the Granite City High School coaching staff along with current players from the Warrior teams.

Information regarding each camp can be found in our brochure, which are available in the main office at Granite City High School.

REGISTRATION: https://forms.gle/kzaUXchzgYrgjXoe7

Forms and money can be sent to:

Granite City High School

C/O Name of Head Coach

3148 Fehling Rd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Granite City, IL. 62040

For more information, please contact each head coach:

Baseball - July 15-17 - $25

K-4th Grade: 9-10:15 a.m.

5th-9th Grade: 10:30-11:45 a.m.

Includes t-shirt

Babe Champion Field

Head Coach Scott Smallie

scott.smallie@gcsd9.net

Boys Basketball - May 28-30 - $40

Students entering 3rd-10th grade: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Includes t-shirt/lunch

Memorial Gymnasium

Head Coach Gerard Moore

gerard.moore@gcsd9.net

Cross Country - July 29-Aug. 2 - $10

Students entering 7th-12th grade: 6:30-8:30 a.m.

Includes t-shirt

William "Red" Schmitt Wrestling Complex

Head Coach Aaron Werths

aaron.werths@gcsd9.net

Football - July 11-13 - $15

(July 11-12) 6:30-8 p.m. | (July 13) 9-10:30 a.m.

Ages 8 to 15 years old

Includes t-shirt/lunch

Kevin Greene Field

Head Coach Steve Roustio

steve.roustio@gcsd9.net

Girls Volleyball - July 30-Aug. 1 - $30

9th-12th Grade: 4-6 p.m.

5th-8th Grade: 6-8 p.m.

Includes t-shirt

Memorial Gymnasium

Head Coach Grace Hurst

grace.hurst@gcsd9.net

Girls Basketball - TBA

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: