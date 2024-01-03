GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School Principal Tim McChristian announced that 624 students earned Honor Roll accolades for the first semester of the 2023-24 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the first semester earned high honors, while students with a 4.2-4.999 GPA with no D earned was named to the honor roll. All GPAs are based on the current semester GPA (not cumulative).

To view the complete list of honorees, click below:

HIGH HONOR ROLL - 273 honorees

HONOR ROLL - 351 honorees

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

