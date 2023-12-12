Granite City Has 25 Picked For Eastern Illinois University Honor Band Festival
GRANITE CITY - Granite City had a long list of high school students who auditioned and were selected for the Eastern Illinois University Honor Band Festival.
A total of 25 Granite City students were picked of the 103 students across the state to participate.
The students rehearsed and attended masterclasses and faculty recitals before performing a concert conducted by Dr. Alicia Neal and Professor David Boggs.
The Granite City administration said the students represented Granite City well and "we are proud of their hard work and accomplishments."
The list of students is as follows:
Makayla Bird
Karlisa Brent
Aaron Brinker
Arianna Collins
Abigail Dickerman
Brennen Foote
Bailey Hanks
Adrianna Ireland
Colin Lakatos
Holly LePeire
Teresa Maldonado
Lilly Martin
Kaylah Meyerhoff
Gabrielle Mitchell
Alexander Peralez
Victor Peralez
Issac Robinson
Victoria Robinson
Xavier Russell
Fred SanSoucie
Neva Schwartz
Faith Teets
Sunny Valle
Jenna Watkins
Alyssa White
