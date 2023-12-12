GRANITE CITY - Granite City had a long list of high school students who auditioned and were selected for the Eastern Illinois University Honor Band Festival.

A total of 25 Granite City students were picked of the 103 students across the state to participate.

The students rehearsed and attended masterclasses and faculty recitals before performing a concert conducted by Dr. Alicia Neal and Professor David Boggs.

The Granite City administration said the students represented Granite City well and "we are proud of their hard work and accomplishments."

The list of students is as follows:

Makayla Bird

Karlisa Brent

Aaron Brinker

Arianna Collins

Abigail Dickerman

Brennen Foote

Bailey Hanks

Adrianna Ireland

Colin Lakatos

Article continues after sponsor message

Holly LePeire

Teresa Maldonado

Lilly Martin

Kaylah Meyerhoff

Gabrielle Mitchell

Alexander Peralez

Victor Peralez

Issac Robinson

Victoria Robinson

Xavier Russell

Fred SanSoucie

Neva Schwartz

Faith Teets

Sunny Valle

Jenna Watkins

Alyssa White

More like this: