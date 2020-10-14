GRANITE CITY - Granite City Fire Department responded to a fire alarm at the Farm Fresh at 2928 Nameoki Road at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

Fire officials say police arrived at the scene and noticed heavy smoke coming from the building and discovered someone broke into the store, and apparently set the fire.

Upon further investigation, police found a car parked in the store’s parking lot and had the driver's side window busted out making them suspicious.

The Granite City Fire Department was able to put out the blaze. The store sustained heavy damage and will be closed for an extended period of time.

