GRANITE CITY - A Granite City man previously convicted of a felony has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, according to recently filed Madison County court documents.

Chistopher G. Landreth, Jr. was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon on Dec. 8, 2023.

According to court documents, the felony Landreth has previously been convicted of was Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, which he committed in 2019. Court documents also specify the weapon in this case as an RG .22 revolver.

Landreth was charged with a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

