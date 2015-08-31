GRANITE CITY – Granite City's season-opening win over Jersey Friday night was a huge lift for a team that was coming off a 1-8 2014 season.

Two player in particular helped the Warriors get the season off on the right – senior quarterback Gabe Jarman and junior running back Brandon Bettag. Together they accounted for five Warrior touchdowns – three coming from Bettag – as GCHS opened their 2015 season on the right foot.

"We played really good,” Jarman, who's in his third season as the starting Warrior quarterback, said. “We had a good defense behind us, we had a good offense, played two full halves, went hard and strong.”

“It was a great feeling,” Bettag said about winning the game. “The momentum really changed (after Earl Green's pick-six interception return gave the Warriors a 28-14 lead in the third quarter).

“We went into halftime feeling pretty positive. We knew they we were going to come out hard to try to change the game and we did. The offensive line was amazing tonight.”

“It was a good feeling, the offensive line were out there making blocks and doing everything they were supposed to do,” Jarman said. “They got the job done.”

Jarman felt his team still have some things they need to work on in preparation for their game at Riverview Gardens next Saturday afternoon. “We'll keep practicing, work on some of the mistakes we had, keep a positive attitude and keep the chemistry up,” Jarman said. “We'll be excited for the game against Riverview. We'll keep coming out and playing hard and that's all we can do.”

“We'll be ready (for the Rams),” Battag said. “The momentum's on for sure and we'll translate that for next Saturday.”

