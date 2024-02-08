GRANITE CITY - Two individuals from Granite City have been charged with selling methamphetamine out of their apartment after police staged multiple meth purchases at their residence. After executing a search warrant, officers reportedly seized “multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine in an amount indicative of narcotic sales” in addition to live firearm ammunition found at their apartment on Jan. 25, 2024.

Andrea P. Statham, 34, and Stevie J. Piper, 41, both of Granite City, were each charged with unlawful use or possession of weapons by a felon and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine. Madison County court documents state they were both in possession of more than 15 but less than 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, as well as Remington .22 caliber ammunition.

Petitions to deny both Statham and Piper’s pretrial release describe the case as follows:

“Law enforcement received information that Defendant and Co-Defendant were selling methamphetamine out of their apartment. Officers conducted multiple controlled purchases of suspected methamphetamine with Defendant and Co-Defendant. Controlled purchases were conducted at Defendant and Co-Defendant’s shared residence.

“Officer secured and executed a search warrant on Defendant Co-Defendant’s shared apartment. Officers seized multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine in an amount indicative of narcotic sales. Officers also seized live firearm ammunition.”

Both Statham and Piper had previous felony convictions; Statham had previously been convicted of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer in 2022 in Madison County, and Piper had previously been convicted of domestic battery (with four or more prior such convictions) in 2022 in Madison County.

Statham and Piper each face Class X felonies for the methamphetamine possession/intent to deliver charges, as well as Class 2 felonies for the weapon possession charge. Court documents indicate both Statham and Piper were remanded to jail to be held until their initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

