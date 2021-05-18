GRANITE CITY - The City of Granite City has announced Round 3 of COVID CARES forgivable loan funds with $110,000 available to Granite City small businesses. This will be the final round of available funds for this program.

“It is great news that our small businesses can further open with the easing of the COVID restrictions but they still face many challenges.” Mayor Mike Parkinson, “We know that this funding will not make-up for the hardship of over a year of restrictions but hope this will help as we start to re-build and support our small business economy.”

The City has taken action during the COVID pandemic to support its small business community including:

Round 1 and 2 COVID CARES Funds: The City has provided $190,000 of COVID CARES funding to 27 local small businesses helping retain 127 employees.

Waiver of Fees: Mayor and City Council waived approximately $70,000 for the 2020-2021 license renewal fees for the Class A, Class AB and Class C alcohol licenses for local restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations. Late fees for business licenses (not applicable to landlord license) were waived for 2021.

“We are Ready…We are GC”: This community based video series focused on two groups; the community that rallies around supporting its small businesses; and recognition of the small businesses that need their support by keeping their spending dollars local. Videos can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/sZStiI76DiU

Community Gift Card Challenge: The City leveraged over $30,000 in local purchasing by challenging residents and community organizations to support our local small business community with the purchase of Gift Cards.

Local businesses that received COVID CARES funding for Round 1 and 2 are not eligible for Round 3 funding. For more information and application for Round 3, please contact Cathy Hamilton, Economic Development Director, via email at chamilton@granitecity.illinois.gov.

