GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Alumni Association is trying to build the Christmas spirit in the city during the difficult COVID-19 Pandemic with a decorated community tree this year for the holidays.

Vince Willaredt, who is part of the management committee for the Granite City Alumni Association, said the decorated Christmas tree is positioned at the entrance of Granite City High School at 3148 Fehling Road in Granite City.

"We were looking for a community-based project that we could do to spread some cheer during the pandemic and we settled on lighting this year," Willaredt said. "We hope to expand our efforts next year as we have more funds."

The Granite City Alumni Association is open to all Granite City graduates. It is a resource available for graduates, schools, and the community. From the alumni website, you can learn more about current Granite City Alumni Association projects, donate, share your story, and stay connected with other alumni. There is a free profile, but anyone wishing to upgrade their membership can pay a dues subscription.

