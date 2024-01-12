GRANITE CITY - A 19-year-old from Granite City was recently charged with his second subsequent offense of domestic battery, according to Madison County court documents.

Tanner A. Moxey, 19, of Granite City, was charged with one count of domestic battery - his second subsequent offense - on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Moxey was previously convicted of aggravated domestic battery in Madison County in 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

In this most recent case, Moxey allegedly “caused bodily harm to … a family or household member, in that said defendant struck the victim about the head and face, causing injury,” according to court documents.

Moxey was charged with a Class 4 felony. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: