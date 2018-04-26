ALTON - Visitors poured into Christmas Wonderland in near record numbers in 2017 and that success means financial gifts to area organizations have increased.

Over $45,000 in donations has been distributed to more than 60 civic organizations courtesy of the Grandpa Gang and Christmas Wonderland, a direct result of strong holiday seasonal visitors to the landmark Alton attraction.

The annual event, spearheaded by the volunteer Grandpa Gang, features more than 4 million lights strung throughout Rock Spring Park, and includes visits with Santa Claus in the Enchanted Forest.

“We are so pleased with the support Christmas Wonderland has received,” head Grandpa Al Cowgill said. “That support means we can help others in our surrounding communities and that is the true meaning of the holiday season.”

Area organizations receiving financial donations from Christmas Wonderland include:

1 st Mid America Credit Union

Mid America Credit Union 1 st Presbyterian Church

Presbyterian Church 5A’s Animal Shelter

AHS Orchestra

Alton Amphitheater Commission

Alton Boys & Girls Club

Alton Education Foundation

Alton Fireworks Committee

Alton Godfrey Rotary Club

Alton High School Class of ‘64

Alton Juneteenth Committee

Alton Optimist Club

Pride, Inc./Gordon Moore Project

Alton Park & Recreation

Alton School District

Backstoppers-Blake Snyder Memorial

Behavior Alternatives

Bethalto Boys & Girls Club

Beverly Farms Foundation

Boots on the Green

Boy Scout Troop #101

Bright Hope Chapter E.S.

Camp Warren Levis – Boy Scouts

Crisis Food Center

Cub Scout Pack 3001

Dunbar Lodge 97

East Alton American Legion Scholarship Fund

East Alton Middle School Student Council

East Alton Rotary

East End Improvement

Friends of Haskell

Girl Scout Troop #71

Gordon Moore Park Smith Fund

Grafton United Methodist Church

Home Depot

Hope Community Center

Hope Rescue

Impact

Ladies of Hibernian

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights

Montessori

Mississippi Valley Christian School

North Alton Godfrey Business Council

Oasis Women’s Center

Otter Creek Historical Society

Phi Tau Omega Society

Power of the Giraffe

Pride, Inc.

Riverbend Animal Shelter

Riverbend community Center

Riverbend Community Food Pantry

Riverbend Head Start

Rotary of the Riverbend

Salvation Army

Senior Services Plus

Scheffel Boyle

St. Vincent De Paul Society

Toddletowne

TreeHouse Wildlife center

Wreaths Across America

YWCA

As part of the annual holiday event, area organizations also vie for top honors in the annual Christmas Tree Decorating contest in the Enchanted Forest. The contest is judged by visitors to the park. This year’s first place winner is Girl Scout Troop #71. Second Place went to Toddletown. Third Place was awarded to Montessori School and East Alton Middle School Student Council .

The “Grandpa Gang”, a group of retirees and volunteers, organizes and designs the Christmas spectacular of cascading lights, tunnels and displays known as Christmas Wonderland. Each evening during the holiday season, the park sparkles against the night sky with millions of glistening lights, all hung by volunteers and the “gang.” Christmas Wonderland warms the hearts and helps families and friends capture the holiday spirit. Each year, the Grandpa Gang takes time to give back to the community with a portion of the attraction’s seasonal revenue donated to local charities.

Volunteers are always needed to help with Christmas Wonderland projects. Volunteer informational meetings are held in August. The transformation of Rock Spring Park begins in September. Volunteers typically work three to five days a week from 8 a.m. to noon helping with tasks like setting up wooden displays and hanging lights throughout the park. To volunteer, contact Al Cowgill at 618-401-2939.

