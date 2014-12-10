Thursday, December 18, marks the official Grand Opening of McDonald’s located at 9191 State Rd. in Hamel, located on Route 140 at Interstate 55.

The Grand Opening will be a celebration you won’t want to miss! From 6 a.m. to close, there will be fun and games, drawings and much more.

You can enter to win a “rolling cooler, courtesy of Coca-Cola, the winner will be announced December 29. There will also be a jar of jelly beans at the event, guess how many are inside the jar and win a $20 gift card. The gift card winner will be announced the day after Christmas.

Friday December 19, the day after the grand opening, the first 300 customers will receive coupons good for a free Coca-Cola for an entire year. Drop off your business card in the jar for the weekly business card drawing for a chance to win a free extra value meal. Happy Hour every day is from 2-5 p.m., $1 off drinks.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tuesday night special is “Kids Night,” in which children can choose between hamburger, cheeseburger or the McNugget Happy Meals for $1.99.

All month long, McDonald’s will offer small hot chocolate for $1, 20 chicken nuggets for $5, and a free cookie to those who turn in their artwork on the provided coloring pages.

In addition to all the fun Grand Opening activities and savings, McDonald’s is kicking it up a notch. Beginning at 6:00 a.m. on December 18, 2014 only, the first 300 customers will receive coupons good for one free extra value meal per month for 12 months.

Story by: [ brittany@riverbender.com ]

More like this:

Related Video: