ALTON, IL March 22, 2012 Switching to more efficient lighting for the home is now easier, thanks to a new retail store specializing in quality, green-energy products. D&R Energy Services have announced that they will be having a grand opening of their newly added retail store, located behind their office building at 4131 Alby St. in Alton, Ill. on April 2, 2012. Customers will be able to choose from a variety of LED light bulbs, as well as see the lights in action before they make a purchase. During the grand opening week April 2-6, in-store customers can enter a drawing to win a new Kindle Fire or visit the website and enter a drawing for a Kindle Touch. Currently the store’s main focus is LED lighting, but customers may also special order solar panels and wind turbines for their home or business.

For almost 2 years now, D&R Energy Services have been dedicated to providing green-energy alternatives to homes and businesses throughout the Alton area and offering sensible solutions in a fast-paced world where energy consumption is a growing problem. “Our mission is to be known as the authority on green energy products that people can depend on for information and quality products that work. We test each product and if we don’t like it or use it, we won’t sell it. Basically, it’s green energy without the bull.” said Lee Hamel, human resources manager at D&R Energy Services.

While providing solar and wind solutions, the main focus of the new retail store are LED lights that can be placed in and around the home or business. A benefit of switching is in the amount of money you save each year on your energy bill. LED lights use far less electricity to power, which lowers the cost of lighting a household. The average life of an LED bulb is 35, 000 to 50,000 hours, up to 50 times longer than an incandescent bulb. This means far less money and time spent on buying and replacing bulbs. Finally, since LED bulbs give off far less heat, air conditioning costs are reduced as well.

“The sooner you make the switch over to LED lighting, the sooner you are going to be able to save money on wasted energy and have a positive impact on our environment.” said David Gotter, president and CEO of D&R Energy Services.

About D&R Energy Services

David and Renè Gotter created D&R Energy Services in 2010. After starting D&R Machine Co. in 1997 and Alton Machine Works in 2003, the couple became interested in alternative energy, namely solar and eventually wind. They started D&R Energy Services, which provided other businesses solutions to reduce energy costs and waste. In 2010 they pitched a solar energy plan to Mel Cook, who at the time was president and CEO of Alton Steel and good friend to the Gotters, having done business with them in the past. Once he retired from Alton Steel that year, Cook joined the D&R Energy Services team heading Research and Development. Also joining the team was local businessman Lee Hamel. Lee has a successful career as an entrepreneur and is the human resources manager for the D&R companies. For more information, please visit their websites at www.dandrenergyservices.com and www.dandrmachineco.com.

